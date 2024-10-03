India and Bhutan join forces to eliminate cross-border malaria
India and Bhutan have teamed up in a significant initiative to eradicate cross-border malaria, a persistent health issue. The collaboration focuses on surveillance, data sharing, and prevention strategies to achieve malaria-free status by 2030.
The officials from India and Bhutan met at the Hotel Sygnet Conference Hall in Chirang to discuss strategies for eliminating malaria in border regions. The bilateral meeting focused on strengthening coordination and developing joint approaches to combat the disease.
Key topics included enhancing surveillance systems, improving prevention measures, and standardising treatment protocols. Both nations emphasised the critical role of unified efforts in achieving their shared goal of malaria eradication.
The talks come as part of the ongoing collaboration between India and Bhutan to address health challenges in border areas. Malaria continues to pose a significant threat in these regions, with cross-border transmission complicating efforts to control the disease.
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