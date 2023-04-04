Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited India on a two-day trip on April 4, where he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. The meetings covered the entire gamut of bilateral ties, including issues of national interest for both countries.

The visit of the Bhutanese King to India was seen as an opportunity to sketch a roadmap for further expanding cooperation in diverse areas. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, when asked whether the Doklam issue figured in the talks, said that India and Bhutan remained in close touch relating to security cooperation.

Bhutan is a strategically important country for India, and the defence and security ties between the two sides have witnessed significant expansion in the last few years. The strategic ties witnessed an upward trajectory in the backdrop of a 73-day face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam tri-junction in 2017. The Doklam plateau is considered an important area for India's strategic interest. The standoff at Doklam tri-junction in 2017 began after China tried to extend a road in an area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it. India had strongly opposed the construction as it would have impacted its overall security interests. The India-China face-off was resolved following several rounds of talks.

During the meetings, the Bhutanese King also reassured India that there is no change in its stance on the border dispute, despite concerns in New Delhi over China's attempts to expand influence over Thimphu. Certain remarks by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on the Doklam tri-junction were seen by many as the Himalayan nation cosying up to Beijing.

India has consistently been Bhutan's top trading partner and remains the leading source of investments in Bhutan. Bhutan shares an over 400-km-long border with China, and the two countries have held over 24 rounds of boundary talks in a bid to resolve the dispute. In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed an agreement on a "three-step roadmap" to expedite negotiations to resolve their festering boundary dispute.

The Bhutanese King's visit to India further strengthens the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership, according to a tweet by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in India. His visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership," he said. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also welcomed the visiting dignitary. "Warm welcome to India, Your Majesty! His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in India a short while ago. His Majesty was received by EAM @DrSJaishankar at the airport," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.