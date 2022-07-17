In an attempt to resolve the outstanding border issues, India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks, at the Chushul Moldo meeting point on the Indian side of the LAC in the area.

The border conflict between India and China in eastern Ladakh entered its third year, casting a shadow on the bilateral relationship. On March 11, the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) held their last round of talks.

According to reports, the meeting will continue the discussion of disengagement from friction points along the region's Line of Control (LAC).

Apart from the focus on disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area, efforts will be made to address disengagement from Demchok and Depsang, which had been sticking issues in previous rounds of discussions.

Last week, India called for an early settlement of all unresolved issues along the LAC, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging his Chinese colleague Wang Yi to complete troop disengagement in order to restore peace and serenity in border areas.