A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on November 7,2023 between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Agencia Nacional de Regulaction, Control Y Vigilancia Sanitria – ARCSA, Doctor Leopoldo Izquieta Perez, The Republic of Ecuador.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, reviewed this MoU. This agreement aims to enhance understanding and cooperation in medical products regulation between the two nations. It is expected to improve coordination in international forums.

The MoU could boost the export of medicines from India, creating better employment opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector. It is seen as a step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat by facilitating foreign exchange earnings through medical product exports.

The CDSCO, a subordinate office of the Directorate General of Health Services, regulates drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics in India, while its Ecuadorian counterpart is regulated by Doctor Leopoldo Izquieta Perez.