The recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Nepal in the field of public sector audit has been hailed as a significant step in enhancing the multifaceted relationship between the two nations. India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish C Murmu expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration during his visit to Nepal, highlighting its potential to deepen cooperation and foster mutual development.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu reported that CAG Murmu held fruitful discussions during his visit, including meetings with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal's Finance Minister Barshaman Pun, and the Auditor General of Nepal Toyama Raya. These engagements focused on the ongoing cooperation between the Supreme Audit Institutions of India and Nepal, emphasizing the importance of the MoU in the field of public sector audit.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu quoted CAG Murmu as saying, "The close partnership between the Supreme Audit Institutions of India and Nepal adds yet another dimension to our multi-faceted relationship."

The MoU signed during CAG Murmu's visit aims to promote capacity-building efforts and facilitate improvements in methodologies related to public sector audits.

The signing of the MoU is seen as a positive step towards strengthening bilateral ties and fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual growth between India and Nepal.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu further highlighted the significance of this MoU in promoting closer ties and advancing shared goals of good governance and accountability.