India and South Korea launch friendship festival amid cultural ties boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting South Korean President Lee Jae-myung announced the India-Korea Friendship Festival on April 20, spotlighting ancient legends and modern cultural hits like K-dramas and K-pop.

The event, running from April 20 to 28, celebrates a "shared heritage" rooted in the 13th-century Korean chronicle Samguk Yusa. It recounts how Princess Suriratna—also known as Queen Heo Hwang-ok—from Ayodhya sailed to Korea to wed King Kim Suro of the Gaya Kingdom, becoming its first queen.

During a joint press statement at Hyderabad House after bilateral talks, Modi noted the deep history. "India and Korea share a relationship that goes back thousands of years. The story of Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Kim Suro of Korea is part of our shared heritage. Today, K-pop and K-dramas are very popular in India. President Lee is also a fan of Indian cinema."

Korean content has surged in popularity across India, with dramas such as Vincenzo, Crash Landing on You and Bloodhounds drawing massive viewership. The boy band BTS commands a huge fandom here too, fresh off military service with their new album Arirang.

The leaders also unveiled plans for a Mumbai Korea Centre, a venue blending K-pop performances with Bollywood flair to promote Korean culture.

Delegation-level discussions yielded several memorandums of understanding, exchanged during the statement, to strengthen ties in key areas.

This visit, Lee's first state trip to India, underscores expanding diplomatic and cultural bonds between the nations.