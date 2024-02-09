Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site X on February 9 to reveal that the Government of India would confer the prestigious Bharat Ratna upon Dr. MS Swaminathan. This accolade is given in recognition of Dr. Swaminathan's monumental contributions to Indian agriculture and farmers' welfare, marking a historic recognition of his visionary leadership in transforming the nation's agricultural landscape.

Born on August 7, 1925, in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, Dr. Swaminathan's journey in agriculture was spurred by the harrowing sights of the Bengal famine of 1943. Determined to ensure India's food security, he emerged as a central figure in the Green Revolution of the 1960s, a movement that propelled India from a food-deficient nation to a global agricultural powerhouse.

Collaborating with Nobel laureate Norman Borlaug, Dr. Swaminathan pioneered the introduction of high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, effectively averting widespread starvation and laying the groundwork for India's agricultural prosperity.

His visionary approach didn't stop at crop innovation; Dr. Swaminathan tirelessly advocated for farmers' rights and welfare. As chairman of the Farmers Commission, he championed policies such as ensuring farmers receive MSP +50% of cultivation cost +C2, bolstering their economic viability and securing their livelihoods.

Prime Minister Modi, who shared a close bond with Dr. Swaminathan, hailed the agricultural scientist's innovative spirit and mentorship stating the profound impact of his guidance on countless students and researchers in the field.