India appoints Muanpuii Sawiia as next High Commissioner to Vanuatu

India has appointed Muanpuii Saiawi, currently its High Commissioner to New Zealand, as the next High Commissioner to the Republic of Vanuatu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on September 2.

Saiawi, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2005 batch, will be concurrently accredited to Vanuatu and will continue to be based in Wellington. She is expected to assume the new assignment shortly.

The appointment comes as India seeks to deepen its engagement with Pacific island nations, with cooperation between New Delhi and Port Vila spanning healthcare, education, infrastructure, digital capacity building and climate resilience.

India and Vanuatu have also stepped up cooperation through the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), with New Delhi positioning itself as a development partner for small island developing states facing challenges linked to climate change, healthcare and capacity building.

During a visit to Vanuatu earlier this year, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita visited the India-supported Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CeIT) and announced additional hardware and software support to strengthen digital skills in the island nation.

India also announced support for 10 patients from Vanuatu to travel to India for specialised medical treatment under its 'Heal in India' initiative.

Margherita held talks with Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat during the visit, with discussions focusing on climate resilience and economic engagement.

Despite the geographical distance, India and Vanuatu have expanded their bilateral ties around shared interests including democracy, multiculturalism and climate action, while working together in international forums.