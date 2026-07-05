India approves first private PinS helicopter approach procedure at Andhra Pradesh heliport

India has approved its first Private Point-in-Space (PinS) instrument approach procedure for helicopter operations at Undavalli Heliport in Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant step towards expanding satellite-based navigation for rotary-wing aviation.

The procedure, developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), uses advanced satellite-based navigation technology to enable helicopters to carry out safe and precise instrument approaches at heliports without conventional instrument landing infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the PinS procedure has been designed in line with DGCA regulations and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices. The system is expected to improve helicopter operations, particularly during adverse weather and in locations where ground-based navigation aids are unavailable.

The ministry said the approval is expected to pave the way for similar PinS procedures across the country. It added that the technology will support emergency medical services, disaster relief, tourism, offshore operations, pilgrimage services, corporate aviation and regional connectivity while improving the safety and reliability of helicopter flights.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu described the approval as a landmark for the sector, saying it marks "the beginning of a new era in helicopter operations" by improving "flight safety, operational efficiency and all-weather accessibility".

"I sincerely appreciate the coordinated efforts of all concerned agencies including the Airports Authority of India, DGCA and the state government of Andhra Pradesh in achieving this historic milestone," the minister said.

He added that the government's priority is "the adoption of modern technologies to make helicopter operations more reliable and more accessible across the country".

Naidu also highlighted the successful completion of the first phase of this year's Char Dham helicopter operations without any incident, attributing it to upgraded technological infrastructure.

"Our commitment is to build a technology-driven and globally benchmarked helicopter ecosystem in India," he said.