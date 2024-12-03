Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met with Bangladesh's interim acting Foreign Secretary, Riaz Hamidullah, in Dhaka today, following heightened diplomatic tensions. The meeting came a day after protesters attacked the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, as reported by The Daily Star.

Verma was summoned to Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the situation. Speaking to reporters after the discussions, Verma emphasized the strength of the India-Bangladesh partnership. “Our relationship is wide-ranging and multifaceted; it cannot be reduced to a single issue,” he stated. Highlighting mutual cooperation, Verma added, “We aim to build a constant, stable, and constructive relationship, benefiting both nations based on their interdependencies and the aspirations of their people.”

The Indian envoy also pointed to significant progress in bilateral ties, particularly in areas such as power supply and essential commodities, underscoring a shared commitment to fostering positive developments.

India has responded to the Agartala incident by enhancing security at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and other diplomatic establishments across the country. The incident on December 2 saw a breach of the Assistant High Commission premises, sparking calls for immediate action to ensure the safety of diplomatic missions.

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