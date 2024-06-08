Indian Railways has temporarily canceled the Mitali Express, which runs between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, to accommodate the Eid festival celebrations in Bangladesh. This decision was made in consultation with the Bangladesh Railway. Additionally, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended the services of two pairs of special trains to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the summer months.

The Mitali Express, train numbers 13132/13131, will be suspended for specific dates. Train no. 13132 (New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka) will not operate on June 12th, 16th, and 19th, 2024, while train no. 13131 (Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri) will be cancelled on June 13th, 17th, and 20th, 2024. Regular services for the Mitali Express are expected to resume shortly after the Eid celebrations in Bangladesh conclude.

In response to the increased passenger demand, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended the periodicity of two special summer trains. The Mysuru – Muzaffarpur service, designated as Train no. 06221, will now operate from June 17th to June 24th, 2024, running every Monday. Correspondingly, the return service from Muzaffarpur to Mysuru, designated as Train no. 06222, will operate from June 20th to June 27th, 2024, every Thursday.

Additionally, the Rani Kamlapati - Agartala Weekly Express Special, designated as Train no. 01665, will be extended from June 27th to December 26th, 2024, operating every Thursday. The return service from Agartala to Rani Kamalapati, designated as Train no. 01666, will run every Sunday from June 30th to December 29th, 2024.

These extensions are aimed at accommodating waitlisted passengers on these routes, ensuring smoother travel during the peak summer season.

Passengers are advised to check the detailed schedules and stoppages of these trains on the IRCTC website and the NFR's social media platforms before planning their journeys.