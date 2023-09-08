In a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina, discussions centered on the inauguration of the Agartala-Akhaura Rail Link, a landmark project set to strengthen ties and connectivity between the two nations.

The two leaders also discussed a wide range of issues, from political and security cooperation to trade and connectivity, during Prime Minister Hasina's visit to India as a guest for the G-20 Leaders Summit.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing development cooperation projects and eagerly anticipate the joint inauguration of several key initiatives. These projects include the Agartala-Akhaura Rail Link, Unit-II of the Maitri Power Plant, and the Khulna-Mongla Rail Link, with a date for the inauguration to be determined later.

The discussions encompassed various facets of the two nations' partnership, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing political and security cooperation, managing border affairs, and promoting trade and connectivity. The leaders also highlighted the significance of water resources, power, and energy collaboration, as well as fostering development cooperation and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

Regional developments and cooperation within multilateral forums were also part of the agenda. The leaders welcomed the operationalization of agreements on the use of the Chattogram and Mongla Ports, as well as the commissioning of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline. They encouraged businesses on both sides to leverage these mechanisms for mutual benefit.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Hasina expressed eagerness to commence negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which will encompass trade in goods, services, and investment protection and promotion.

The leaders announced several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. These include an MoU on cooperation in digital payment mechanisms between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Bangladesh Bank, the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Program (CEP) between India and Bangladesh for 2023-2025, and an MoU between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC).

In discussions on the regional situation, Prime Minister Modi commended Bangladesh for hosting over a million displaced individuals from Myanmar's Rakhine State. He reaffirmed India's commitment to support safe and sustainable repatriation of the refugees.