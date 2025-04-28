India has banned 16 YouTube channels operating from Pakistan for disseminating communally sensitive content in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The action, initiated on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, comes just days after 26 civilians lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama tragedy.

The attack took place at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist hub of Pahalgam. In response, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe, with senior officials — including an Inspector General (IG), Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and Superintendent of Police (SP) — supervising the investigations on-site. NIA teams have been rigorously questioning eyewitnesses present during the April 22 assault.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army remains on high alert, conducting multiple search operations to track and neutralize the terrorists responsible for the attack. The Pahalgam incident has triggered nationwide anger, with citizens staging protests across various cities, demanding strong diplomatic and strategic action against Pakistan.

Authorities emphasized that the banned YouTube channels were actively spreading misinformation and inciting communal tensions, undermining national security during a sensitive time