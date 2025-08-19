India bloc fields former Supreme Court Judge Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate

A fresh political contest is set to unfold in the run-up to the Vice-Presidential elections as the Opposition’s INDIA bloc on Tuesday announced its nominee former Supreme Court judge Sudershan Reddy. The move came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Opposition to support the ruling NDA’s candidate, senior BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan.

Reddy, who retired as a judge of the Supreme Court in 2011, earlier served as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He is widely regarded for his work in upholding constitutional values and advocating for social and political justice.

Announcing his candidature, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the upcoming election as an “ideological battle,” asserting that democratic values were “under attack.” He stressed that all Opposition parties were united behind Reddy’s nomination.

“Justice Reddy brings immense judicial experience and moral authority. His track record as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and later as a Supreme Court judge reflects his commitment to social equity and justice,” Kharge said.

Speaking to India Today TV, Reddy himself appealed for broad support, stating: “I appeal to all parties to support me.”

The announcement signals a direct face-off between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, turning the Vice-Presidential poll into a larger test of political unity and ideological positioning.