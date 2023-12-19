INDIA bloc party leaders held a meeting today which saw the participation of 28 political parties in New Delhi. The meet saw the INDIA bloc leaders unanimously condemn the suspension of 141 MPs in the parliament.

After the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that the all the parties of the INDIA bloc have passed a resolution calling the suspension of MPs AS 'undemocratic.'

"We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in the Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so," said Kharge, while addressing the media.

The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc today saw opposition leaders discussed various issues, including seat-sharing, joint campaign blueprint and chalking out a strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The INDIA bloc meeting was earlier slated for December 6 but had to be postponed after several key leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal said they wouldn't be able to attend.

The fourth meeting was held against the backdrop of 141 MPs from different Opposition parties being suspended from the House, the highest in a single session, for holding protests and raising slogans over the December 13 Lok Sabha security breach.