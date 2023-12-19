Mamata Banerjee has reportedly proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the Opposition's INDIA bloc’s Prime Ministerial candidate. This has been stated by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also backed the proposal.

When asked about the same, Kharge said, "Let's win first, the PM face will be discussed later," according to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

During a press conference after the meeting, the Congress chief said that there were seat sharing discussions in states, adding that conflicts between parties in certain states such as Punjab will be dealt with later.

Notably, the Opposition alliance will kickstart its joint campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on January 30, sources said.

This comes after the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc where opposition leaders discussed various issues, including seat-sharing, joint campaign blueprint and chalking out a strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The INDIA bloc meeting was earlier slated for December 6 but had to be postponed after several key leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal said they wouldn't be able to attend.

The fourth meeting is being held against the backdrop of 141 MPs from different Opposition parties being suspended from the House, the highest in a single session, for holding protests and raising slogans over the December 13 Lok Sabha security breach.