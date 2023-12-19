The INDIA bloc parties have sought a change in the procedure of the VVPAT slip during the voting process of the EVMs, whereby they have sought a full count of all VVPAT slips.

The INDIA bloc parties are seeking that instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice.

The opposition alliance parties are seeking here that a hundred per cent counting of VVPAT slips should be conducted.

The INDIA bloc parties, in a press statement, said that they had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commissin of India, however, the ECI officials refused to see them.

The INDIA bloc parties reiterated that that there are many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs and that these have been raised by many experts and professionals as well.