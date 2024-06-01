The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, an opposition coalition of 28 parties, is set to gather today in New Delhi to strategize for the future following the Lok Sabha election results due on June 4. The crucial meeting will be held at the residence of Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Key figures from the opposition will be in attendance, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Their discussions are expected to focus on the coalition's next steps in response to the election outcomes.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not be attending. She cited the ongoing elections in her state and the impact of Cyclone Remal as reasons for her absence. "The INDIA bloc had earlier said they would hold a meeting on June 1. I told them I couldn't go as we will still have polls here, like in a few other states. How could I go with cyclones and relief centres on one side and elections on the other?" Banerjee explained.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will also miss the meeting. Representing him will be DMK's parliamentary party leader, T.R. Baalu. Additionally, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti will not be present.