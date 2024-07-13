The results of the assembly by-elections held on July 10 across seven states have been declared, with India's bloc parties securing significant victories. Out of the 13 seats contested, India bloc parties secured 10, while the BJP clinched two seats and an independent candidate won one.

Expressing appreciation for the election results, Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took to social media platform X, stating, "Congratulations to the newly elected INDIA MLAs. I express my gratitude to the public for their support. The people's INDIA will only get stronger in the days to come."

In Punjab, Mohinder Bhagat of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Jalandhar West seat. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Anniyur Siva of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured a win in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) made a clean sweep with Krishna Kalyani defeating BJP’s Manas Kumar Ghosh in Raiganj, Mukut Nami Adhikari overcoming BJP’s Manoj Kumar Biswas in Ranaghat Dakshin, Madhuparna Thakur defeating BJP’s Binay Kumar Biswas in Bagda, and Supti Pandey defeating BJP’s Kalyan Choubey in Maniktala.

Himachal Pradesh saw Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, defeating BJP’s Hoshiyar Singh to secure the Dehra assembly seat. In Nalagarh, Congress’ Hardeep Singh Bawa emerged victorious against BJP’s K L Thakur. The BJP, however, clinched the Hamirpur seat with Ashish Sharma garnering 27,041 votes against Congress’s Pushpinder Verma who secured 25,470 votes.

In Uttarakhand, Congress candidates Lakhapat Singh Butola and Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin won the Badrinath and Manglaur bypolls respectively. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP’s Kamslesh Pratap Shah emerged victorious in the Amarwara assembly seat, while in Bihar, Independent candidate Shankar Singh won the Rupauli seat.