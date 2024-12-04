In a move to safeguard national security and public order, the Indian government has blocked over 28,000 URLs across social media platforms in 2024. The crackdown, carried out under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, targeted content associated with pro-Khalistan movements, hate speech, and other materials deemed detrimental to the country’s integrity.



Platforms under Meta, including Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) accounted for the largest share of takedowns, with over 10,000 URLs each being blocked. Significant restrictions were also imposed on YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp, highlighting the government’s all-encompassing approach to tackling online threats.



The action prioritized content linked to the Khalistan referendum and the Popular Front of India (PFI). Reports indicate that since 2021, approximately 10,500 URLs connected to the Khalistan referendum and several mobile apps propagating separatist ideologies have been blocked. Additionally, 2,100 URLs associated with the PFI have faced restrictions under the same legislation.



A year-wise breakdown reveals the following URL blocks:

- Facebook: 1,743 (2022), 6,074 (2023), 3,159 (2024 up to September).

- X: 3,417 (2022), 3,772 (2023), 2,950 (2024).

- YouTube: 809 (2022), 862 (2023), 540 (2024).

- Instagram: 355 (2022), 814 (2023), 1,029 (2024).

- Telegram: 225 URLs blocked cumulatively.



Investigations revealed that several blocked Facebook URLs redirected users to fraudulent websites or apps promoting scams, including fake trading schemes, investment frauds, and deceptive work-from-home opportunities. Acting on inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the government took decisive action, citing these redirections as threats to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

This unprecedented digital crackdown underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining a secure and orderly cyberspace amid evolving challenges.