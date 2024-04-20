Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud highlighted India's evolving legal landscape during a conference on 'India’s progressive path in the administration of the criminal justice system' held in Delhi.

He expressed optimism about the recent enactment of 3 new criminal laws by Parliament: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

In his address, CJI Chandrachud stated, “I think that the enactment of 3 new criminal laws by the Parliament is a clear indicator that India is changing. India is on a move, and we do need new legal instruments to deal with the current challenges that we envisage for the future of our society.”

These new laws represent a significant step towards modernizing and strengthening India's criminal justice system. They are designed to address contemporary challenges and ensure the protection of citizens' rights and security.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita focuses on enhancing legal procedures and mechanisms for fair and efficient trials. The Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita aims to bolster citizen safety and security measures, while the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam is geared towards promoting education and awareness about legal rights and responsibilities.

The CJI further said, “India is set for significant overhaul of the criminal justice system with newly enacted laws”.