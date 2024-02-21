In a recent development, India and China have come to an agreement during their 21st Commander-level talks. The meeting, held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Ladakh's Leh district on Monday, February 19, focused on the goal of complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. This move is seen as crucial for restoring peace in the India-China border regions.

Both countries have committed to maintaining communication through relevant military and diplomatic channels. They have also pledged to uphold peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas during this interim period. This commitment aims to prevent any further tensions in the region.

The 20th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting, held last October at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, had emphasized the resolution of lingering issues at the twin friction points of Depsang and Demchok. In the ongoing talks, both sides have successfully facilitated disengagement from five friction points, including Galwan, the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, and Patrolling Points (PP) 15 and 17A in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.

Since the initiation of the Corps Commander-level talks in 2020, India has consistently stressed that normalizing bilateral relations with China depends on resolving the standoff. The recent agreement indicates a continued effort from both nations to ease tensions and find a peaceful resolution in the border areas.