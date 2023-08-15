In a major development, both India and China have decided to resolve the border issue in the Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in an "expeditious manner", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on August 15.

The decision was taken during the 19th round of the India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting which was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side.

The meeting took place about a week before Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to attend the BRICS leaders' conference in Johannesburg.

"The two sides had a positive, constructive, and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner," the MEA said in n official statement.

"They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels," it added.

According to the ministry, the two sides also agreed to maintain calm and peace in the border regions during the interim.

After Chinese forces attempted to unilaterally alter the regional status quo in April–May 2020, a standoff broke out in the Ladakh sector of the LAC.

After a clash in the Galwan Valley which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, tensions got escalated in June 2020. Although there were losses on the Chinese side as well, however, no information was made public.