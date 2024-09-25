India has risen above Japan to claim the third position in the Asia Power Index, signifying a significant shift in the power dynamics of the Asia-Pacific region. This update, shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday, September 25, marks a pivotal moment in India’s growing regional influence.

The ministry attributes India's climb in the rankings to its rapid economic expansion, a youthful and growing population, and a dynamic developmental trajectory. These factors have collectively propelled India’s standing as a formidable regional player, reinforcing its influence not only within Asia but also on the global stage.

The Asia Power Index, compiled annually by the Lowy Institute since 2018, evaluates the power capabilities of 27 countries across the Asia-Pacific. It offers insights into each nation’s ability to shape the regional environment and effectively respond to external pressures, providing a detailed perspective on shifting geopolitical trends.

India’s rise to the third position not only showcases its strengthening global footprint but also highlights the evolving balance of power in the region, positioning it as a central force in shaping the future of Asia-Pacific dynamics.

Also read: Assam: Three families in Gossaingaon ostracized, accused of witchcraft