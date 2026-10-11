India condemns attack on Riyadh Airport that killed 12, injured over 300

India on Sunday, October 11, strongly condemned repeated attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, including an attack on October 10 that reportedly killed 12 people and injured more than 300.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable” and called for them to cease immediately.

“We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property,” the MEA said in a statement.

India also extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Houthi militants for the attack.

Reaffirming India’s support for the Gulf nation, the MEA said New Delhi stood in solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in defence of the country’s sovereignty.

India also expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.