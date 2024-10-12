India has expressed grave concerns over the recent spate of attacks on Hindu religious sites in Bangladesh, including the theft of a ceremonial crown from the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the incidents, calling for stronger measures from the Bangladeshi government to protect minorities, particularly during religious festivals.

In a statement issued on Saturday, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed "serious concerns" regarding the recent attacks on Hindu religious sites in Bangladesh. The MEA described the incidents as "deplorable," calling on the government of Bangladesh to take decisive action to protect the safety and security of Hindus and other religious minorities. The attacks come during a particularly sensitive time, as the Hindu community in Bangladesh celebrates the annual Durga Puja festival, one of the most significant religious events for Hindus.

The MEA’s statement also highlighted the theft of a ceremonial crown from the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira, a revered religious site in Bangladesh. The crown was presented as a gift by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh in 2021. Its theft has further deepened the anguish and concerns of Hindus in the region. "We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time," the statement read.



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The attacks, including one on a Puja mandap (temporary structure for worship) in Tantibazar, Dhaka, have sparked outrage in India. The incidents, which coincide with the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations, have raised alarms about the growing vulnerability of religious minorities in Bangladesh. India has pointed to a "systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities," suggesting that the problem is not limited to isolated incidents but part of a broader trend of hostility toward minorities.

According to reports in the international press, at least 19 incidents of idol desecration have been recorded in Bangladesh in the past two weeks. The spike in attacks, particularly during the Durga Puja festival, has left many Hindus living in Bangladesh fearful for their safety. The escalating violence against minority religious communities in the country has intensified in recent years, with 12 incidents recorded in 2022 alone, leading to injuries and property damage.

The situation has been exacerbated by political instability in Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. Sheikh Hasina, who had maintained friendly relations with India during her tenure, was ousted from power in August, leading to widespread political upheaval. Observers believe that the rise in attacks on minorities may be linked to the political turmoil, with extremist groups and factions taking advantage of the chaos to target vulnerable communities.

The theft of the crown from the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple has especially angered India, given its symbolic significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the temple during a high-profile trip to Bangladesh, during which he sought to strengthen ties between the two nations and promote religious harmony. The theft of the crown, therefore, not only represents a significant loss for the temple but also deals a blow to the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that the visit had aimed to foster.

Bangladeshi authorities have responded to the unrest with promises to enhance security measures around religious sites and protect minority communities. While these reassurances are welcome, many in India, including government officials, remain skeptical about the effectiveness of the measures. India has urged for swift and concrete action to prevent further violence and to bring the perpetrators of the recent attacks to justice.

In response to India's concerns, Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, downplayed the severity of the issue in a recent statement. He argued that the problem had been "exaggerated" and criticized the way India had projected it. However, India's MEA has continued to assert that the situation is serious and requires immediate attention.

The attacks on Hindu religious sites in Bangladesh have also resonated across India's northeastern states, particularly in Tripura. Political leaders from the Left and the indigenous Tiprasa communities have organized protests, condemning the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. The opposition parties have called for stronger diplomatic pressure on the Bangladeshi government to protect Hindus and other minority groups from targeted violence.

The rise in violence against minorities in Bangladesh comes at a time when tensions between religious and ethnic communities are increasing across the region. In August, following the ouster of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Indian government formed a special committee to monitor the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. The committee has been tasked with assessing the situation on the ground and providing recommendations for safeguarding vulnerable communities.

The attacks on Hindu temples, coupled with the theft of the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple's ceremonial crown, have underscored the fragility of religious tolerance in Bangladesh. Despite the nation's founding principles of secularism and pluralism, the rise in attacks against minorities has drawn attention to the growing challenges faced by religious communities in the country. The situation remains precarious, with India and international organizations closely monitoring the developments.

For many in India, the recent events in Bangladesh have revived memories of past incidents of violence against religious minorities in the region. The MEA has called for continued vigilance and cooperation between the two governments to prevent further escalations. As the Hindu community in Bangladesh continues its Durga Puja celebrations, the hope is that the violence will not mar the religious observance and that peace will prevail in the coming days.

In the meantime, Indian officials have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the interests of Hindus and other minority communities abroad. The theft of the crown, in particular, has been seen as a breach of trust between the two nations, and India is expected to continue pressing Bangladesh for accountability in the days to come.

The incidents in Bangladesh are part of a broader pattern of rising communal tensions in South Asia, highlighting the need for stronger regional cooperation to promote religious tolerance and protect vulnerable communities. While Bangladesh’s government has pledged to take action, the situation remains fluid, and it will require sustained efforts from both countries to restore peace and ensure the safety of all citizens.