India confirms Bangladesh’s extradition request for Sheikh Hasina is under consideration

India on Friday, July 17 confirmed that Bangladesh's request for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is under examination, with authorities assessing the legal and judicial processes involved before taking any decision.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had received the extradition request and that it was being considered in accordance with applicable legal provisions.

"We have received a request for extradition. This request, as we have said earlier as well, is under examination, and the request is being taken into consideration, given the legalities that are involved and the judicial processes that are involved," Jaiswal said.

Sheikh Hasina has been staying in New Delhi since August 2024 after stepping down as Bangladesh's Prime Minister following widespread student-led protests that culminated in the collapse of her Awami League government. Bangladesh's interim administration formally sought her extradition in November 2025 and reiterated the request during Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman's visit to India in April this year. The request also covers former Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who is facing similar charges.

The MEA's remarks came days after Hasina said she intended to return to Bangladesh voluntarily around December despite the possibility of arrest. In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old former Prime Minister said she would surrender before the courts upon her return.

"They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me. Still, I have to go," Hasina said, adding that she had not been in contact with authorities in Dhaka regarding her proposed return.

Expressing concern over the situation of her party members, Hasina said Awami League leaders and workers were facing severe repression and added that she wished to return to her homeland even if it meant risking her life.

The extradition request follows the verdict of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, which sentenced Hasina to death after convicting her of crimes against humanity in connection with the 2024 crackdown on student protests. The tribunal held her responsible for ordering or failing to prevent deaths during the unrest that led to the fall of her government.

In the same judgment, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also sentenced to death, while former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was awarded a five-year prison term. The tribunal also ordered the confiscation of properties belonging to Hasina and Kamal.

India has not indicated any timeline for a decision on the extradition request, maintaining that the matter will be dealt with in accordance with legal and judicial procedures.