India condemned Pakistan's remarks on human rights at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland citing Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism and its democratic shortcomings.

Representing the Indian delegation at the IPU, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh utilized India's right to reply during the 148th session. He dismissed Pakistan's comments as "preposterous," emphasizing India's status as the world's largest democracy and a model for others.

Singh asserted that lectures on democracy from a nation with a poor democratic track record were laughable. He criticized Pakistan's attempt to undermine the IPU's significance with what he termed "absurd allegations and false narratives."

Regarding Pakistan's assertions on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Singh reaffirmed India's stance, declaring them integral and inalienable parts of India. He urged Pakistan to redirect its focus towards dismantling terrorist networks operating within its borders instead of making baseless accusations.

Singh reminded the IPU audience of Pakistan's role in global terrorism, citing Osama Bin Laden's presence and Pakistan's hosting of numerous UN Security Council-designated terrorists.

This recent exchange adds to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan on international platforms. India has consistently refuted Pakistan's claims, with Anupama Singh, India's First Secretary at the UN Human Rights Council, highlighting Pakistan's own human rights record as "truly abysmal" at the 55th Human Rights Council of the United Nations.

In her address, Anupama Singh underscored Pakistan's involvement in global terrorism, its precarious financial situation, and the disillusionment of its citizens with their government's failure to address their needs.

India's firm stance against Pakistan's rhetoric underscores the deep-seated animosity between the two nations, particularly regarding issues such as terrorism and territorial integrity.