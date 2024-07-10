The India Day parade which will be organised in Manhattan, on August 18 to commemorate the Indian Independence Day will feature the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as the highlight of the event.

The leading diaspora body Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) informed this at a curtain-raiser event hosted at the Consulate General of India in New York.

Further, the FIA announced that renowned Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi will be the guest of honour at the parade that passes through New York City's popular Madison Avenue and oversees the attendance of thousands of members of the Indian diaspora.

The annual parade highlights India’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and accomplishments. The city’s Madison Avenue gets seeped in the colours of the Indian tricolour and Indian patriotic and popular songs waft through the celebratory atmosphere.

Binaya Pradhan, the Consul General of India in New York highlighted the parade's history, assuring that the consulate will support the event and showcase India's culture to New York and the US.

Meanwhile, FIA President Dr Avinash Gupta underscored the unique resonance of the parade's theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

The event which was held on July 8 showcased the design and construction of the Ram Mandir float through a video which was unveiled by representatives from the Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) and Siddhivinayak Temple.

"This year, the inclusion of a grand replica of the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir, measuring 18 feet long, 9 feet wide, and 8 feet tall, promises to be a powerful symbol of cultural significance and a testament to a historic moment for the global Indian community,” FIA said.