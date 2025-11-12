India declares Red Fort car blast a 'terrorist incident', Union Cabinet passes resolution

The government has officially designated November 10's car explosion outside Red Fort as a terrorist incident, directing investigating agencies to pursue the case "with the utmost urgency and professionalism" to ensure perpetrators and their sponsors face justice without delay.

During a Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, November 12, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his return from Bhutan, ministers observed two minutes of silence for the 12 victims killed in the blast on the evening of 10 November.

The Cabinet adopted a resolution condemning what it termed a "dastardly and cowardly act" carried out by anti-national forces. The explosion, which occurred near the historic Red Fort monument, also left several people injured.

Prior to the Cabinet meeting, Modi visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital to meet those wounded in the attack. He subsequently convened the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation.

The investigation has already yielded significant results. On the same day as the explosion, authorities arrested eight individuals, including three doctors, after busting an inter-state "white-collar" terror module.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, reading the Cabinet resolution, conveyed "heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families" whilst praising the swift response of medical personnel and emergency services.

The Cabinet noted appreciation for international solidarity, recording "statements of solidarity and support from many governments around the world."

The resolution emphasised India's "unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," adding that authorities, security agencies and citizens who responded with "courage and compassion" deserved recognition for their dedication.

The government confirmed the situation "continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels" as investigators work to identify the full network behind the attack. The Cabinet reaffirmed its "steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians."