India rejects Pakistan’s allegation of role in Islamabad Mosque suicide blast

India on February 6, firmly rejected Pakistan’s allegations linking New Delhi to a suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad that killed at least 31 people and injured 169 others, calling the claims baseless and condemnable.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly denied any involvement, stating that Pakistan was attempting to divert attention from its own internal problems by blaming others for what it termed “home-grown ills.”



“At least 31 people were killed and 169 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad,” police said. The blast occurred at the Khadijah al-Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of the Pakistani capital.



“The bombing at an Islamabad Mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused,” the MEA said in a statement.



“It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills,” it added.



India categorically rejected the allegations, stating, “India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless.”



Earlier, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, without presenting any evidence, alleged that India and Afghanistan were linked to the attack. In a social media post, he claimed that the attacker had travelled to and from Afghanistan and alleged collusion between India and Afghanistan.



India has consistently denied Pakistan’s claims and reiterated its position against terrorism in all forms.