The Government of India on Tuesday, May 13 firmly refuted claims made by former U.S. President Donald Trump that he had brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during a recent military escalation in exchange for trade concessions.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India clarified that while the leadership of both countries maintained contact during the conflict, the matter of trade was never discussed. “From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade did not come up in any of the discussions,” the MEA emphasized.

Trump had earlier claimed that his administration played a central role in halting what he described as a “potential nuclear war,” asserting that the U.S. facilitated a “full and immediate ceasefire” by leveraging trade incentives and threats of cutting off commercial ties.

Rejecting this narrative, the MEA detailed the timeline and process of the ceasefire understanding. The decision to end military operations was reached during a phone call between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on May 10, which commenced at 3:35 PM. The Pakistani High Commission had formally requested the call at 12:37 PM that day, although initial connectivity issues delayed the process. The Indian DGMO’s availability was confirmed for 3:25 PM, the ministry added.

Highlighting the decisive military actions that preceded the ceasefire, the MEA stated, “It was the force of Indian arms that compelled Pakistan to stop its firing. Early on May 10 morning, we had mounted an extremely effective attack on key Pakistan Air Force bases, which made the Pakistani side willing to de-escalate.”

Addressing queries on third-party mediation, the MEA said India’s communication with international partners remained clear and uniform. “India was responding to the April 22 terrorist attack by targeting the terrorist infrastructure. We conveyed publicly and privately that if the Pakistani armed forces fired, we would respond; if they stopped, we would also stop,” the ministry noted.

This same message was reportedly conveyed to Pakistan at the onset of Operation Sindoor but was not initially acknowledged by the Pakistani side. “It is only natural that foreign leaders who heard this from us may have shared it with their Pakistani interlocutors,” the ministry remarked, downplaying the claims of external diplomatic leverage.