India has sent 19 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies to Enga province in Papua New Guinea, which was recently devastated by a severe landslide. This aid is part of a one million US dollar package announced by India last month, underscoring its commitment to supporting its Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) partner.

The External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared the news on social media, detailing that the aid includes 13 tonnes of disaster relief materials. These supplies consist of temporary shelters, water tanks, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat meals. Additionally, 6 tonnes of emergency use medicines, medical equipment such as dengue and malaria diagnostic kits, and baby food were also dispatched.