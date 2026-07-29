India emerges as world's second-largest supplier of seafarers: BIMCO-ICS Report 2026

India has emerged as the world's second-largest supplier of seafarers, underscoring its growing significance in the global maritime workforce, according to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026.

The report states that India now accounts for approximately 12.2 per cent of the global seafaring workforce, placing it behind only the Philippines, which continues to remain the largest supplier of seafarers worldwide.

The findings highlight India's expanding contribution to the international shipping industry through a substantial pool of qualified officers and ratings serving aboard merchant vessels across the globe. According to the report, India supplies more than 1.4 lakh ship officers and over 1.7 lakh ratings, taking its total seafaring workforce to over 3.1 lakh personnel.

The report attributes India's steady rise to sustained growth in maritime manpower, supported by improvements in training, certification standards and the country's expanding maritime education infrastructure. Industry experts also cite increasing global demand for skilled seafarers and the availability of a well-trained workforce as key factors behind India's growing share in the international maritime sector.

With its latest ranking, India has surpassed several major maritime nations, including China, the Russian Federation and Indonesia, in terms of workforce contribution.

The report further notes that Indian seafarers continue to play a critical role in sustaining global trade, with international shipping remaining the backbone of worldwide cargo movement. India's growing presence in the maritime workforce is expected to further strengthen its position as a key contributor to the global shipping industry.