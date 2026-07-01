India, EU deepen cooperation on sustainable ship recycling, three Indian yards ready for EU recognition

India and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in sustainable ship recycling, marking progress toward the inclusion of Indian ship recycling facilities under the European Union Ship Recycling Regulation (EUSRR).

The development emerged during discussions between Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy Jessika Roswall, where both sides reviewed ongoing audit and compliance procedures for Indian facilities seeking recognition under the EU regulatory framework.

According to the Union Minister, more than 30 Indian ship recycling yards have applied for EU recognition, with six facilities currently undergoing the compliance and approval process. Of these, three yards have completed all required procedures and are now eligible to apply for inclusion under the EUSRR framework.

Addressing the meeting, Sonowal said India has emerged as the world’s leading ship recycling nation and continues to strengthen its position as a global centre for safe, environmentally sustainable and responsible ship recycling.

Citing estimates from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Sonowal said India’s share in global ship recycling increased from 30.1 per cent in 2024 to 35.4 per cent in 2025. During 2025, India recycled 2.99 million gross tons (GT) of ships, recording nearly 60 per cent growth compared to 1.86 million GT in 2024.

The minister said the Government of India is facilitating the listing of Indian ship recycling facilities through a transparent process involving audits, inspections and regulatory compliance. He noted that Indian yards have undertaken significant investments to upgrade infrastructure and operational standards in line with international requirements.

He further stated that Indian recycling facilities are supported by environmental and worker welfare mechanisms, including effluent treatment systems, scientific waste management infrastructure, multi-speciality healthcare facilities supported by the Red Cross Society and dedicated housing arrangements for workers. The government, he added, conducts periodic as well as surprise inspections to ensure environmental compliance, worker safety and operational transparency.

Highlighting India’s long-term maritime strategy, Sonowal said the country aims to recycle nearly 16,000 ships over the next decade and has committed an investment of USD 8 billion to strengthen the shipbuilding and ship recycling ecosystem.

He said increasing the number of internationally recognised Indian recycling facilities would support the global circular economy through environmentally responsible recycling practices while generating employment opportunities and enhancing maritime sustainability.

European Commissioner Jessika Roswall welcomed the progress made and proposed the formation of a Joint Working Group comprising representatives from India’s Ministry of Environment and other relevant ministries and organisations to facilitate coordination and support the next phase of engagement.

Roswall emphasised the importance of unannounced inspections in maintaining high standards of compliance, transparency and accountability. She said the matter would be taken up with EU member states during the autumn session before any final decision is reached.

The commissioner also expressed willingness to visit Indian ship recycling facilities following completion of the consultation and assessment process. She reiterated that the European Union’s approach remains aligned with the outcomes of India–EU Free Trade Agreement discussions and the provisions of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

The discussions reflect expanding strategic cooperation between India and the European Union in advancing sustainable maritime practices. Recognition of compliant Indian facilities under the EU framework is expected to strengthen global recycling capacity, promote higher environmental and safety standards and support sustainable maritime supply chains.