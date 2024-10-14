The Government of India has announced the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a press statement listing the diplomats who have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The diplomats named in the MEA statement include Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner, Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner, Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary, Ian Ross David Trites, First Secretary, Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary, and Paula Orjuela, First Secretary.

This decision comes as part of a series of diplomatic measures taken by India in response to recent developments that have strained bilateral relations.



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India on Monday announced withdrawing its high commissioner and other "targeted diplomats and officials" from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's allegations linking the envoy to an investigation into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a major escalation of tensions amid the already frosty ties between the two nations.

India's decision came shortly after the Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheelers was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and was told bluntly that the baseless "targeting" of Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats and officials was "completely unacceptable".

New Delhi described the charges against Verma as "concocted" and "preposterous imputations" and ascribes the allegations to the "political agenda of the Trudeau government that is centred around vote bank politics".

The MEA has not provided further details regarding the specific reasons for the expulsion.