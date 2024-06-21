Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded yoga as India's greatest gift to the world while celebrating the 10th International Yoga Day at a public garden in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shah's remarks came after he performed yoga with other participants early this morning, as reported by PTI.

"This Yoga Day holds special significance because it is the 10th edition. After Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014, he addressed the UN General Assembly and proposed that June 21 should be observed as Yoga Day. His proposal was eventually accepted after over 170 nations agreed to that proposal," Shah stated.

Shah emphasized the unique value of yoga and said that India has given many things to the entire humankind, but yoga is its biggest gift to the world.

International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21, has grown significantly since its inception in 2015. The event underscores the global appeal and significance of yoga, promoting physical and mental well-being across diverse cultures and societies. This year's celebrations mark a decade of this international observance, reflecting on the enduring impact of Prime Minister Modi's initiative.