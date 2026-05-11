India has 60-day crude and gas reserves, 45-day LPG stock: Centre

Amid rising concerns over global energy disruptions triggered by the prolonged West Asia conflict, the Centre on May 11 said India currently has enough fuel reserves to avoid any immediate shortage, with 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of natural gas and 45 days of LPG available in rolling stock.

The assurance came after the fifth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which reviewed the country’s preparedness to tackle global supply chain disruptions and volatile energy prices.

“The country is secure, and there is no shortage of any petroleum product,” the Ministry of Defence said, adding that India continues to meet domestic demand fully despite international instability.

The government also highlighted that India remains among the few countries where petrol and diesel prices have stayed stable even after more than 70 days of conflict-driven volatility in international markets. Officials said oil marketing companies are absorbing losses of nearly Rs 1,000 crore per day to prevent the burden from being passed on to consumers.

Under-recoveries by oil companies are estimated to touch nearly Rs 2 lakh crore during the first quarter of 2026, according to the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to reduce fuel consumption through greater use of metros, public transport and carpooling. The government said conservation measures are aimed at reducing economic pressure and strengthening long-term energy resilience if the global crisis continues.

“Ministries and States must identify, in a coordinated manner, measures to institutionalise fuel efficiency, public awareness, and responsible consumption behaviour,” Rajnath Singh said during the meeting.

The Defence Minister also stressed the need to diversify India’s energy mix, expand renewable energy capacity and strengthen strategic reserves to prepare for future global disruptions.

The Centre further clarified that there is no need for panic buying, stating that supplies of essential commodities and fertilisers remain stable across the country.