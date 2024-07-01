The Government of India has enacted three new criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023—which come into force today. Extensive preparations have been made to ensure a smooth transition, including regular consultations with States and Union Territories to bolster technology, capacity building, and public awareness.

In response to the technological emphasis of the new laws on investigation, trial, and court proceedings, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has implemented 23 functional modifications to the existing Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) application. The NCRB is also offering technical support to States and Union Territories to facilitate a seamless transition to the new system.

To support the implementation of these laws, comprehensive training programs have been conducted for police and investigative authorities.

In addition, educational institutions are now required to include modules on the new criminal laws in their curricula to ensure that students at various levels are informed about these significant legal changes.