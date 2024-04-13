Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran's seizure of the Israeli-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' near the Strait of Hormuz has sparked international concern. The vessel, operated by the Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company, partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, was commandeered by Iran's Special Naval Forces of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred amid fears of Iranian retaliation following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria blamed on Israel, has put 17 Indian nationals aboard the ship at the center of diplomatic efforts. India has swiftly moved to engage with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels in Tehran and Delhi to secure the release of its citizens.

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken control by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," an Indian government source stated, emphasizing efforts to ensure the safety and early release of the crew.

While Iranian news agency IRNA reported the seizure, the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations agency referred to the incident as the work of "regional authorities" without specifying Iranian involvement. Nonetheless, the situation has intensified fears of broader conflict in the region.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari warned that Iran would face consequences for further escalation. Tensions had already been simmering after the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards personnel, including two generals. Iran had vowed retaliation, prompting preparations by Israeli forces.

US President Joe Biden weighed in on the situation on Friday, cautioning Iran against any attack on Israel. "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will defend, help defend Israel. And Iran will not succeed," he affirmed.