Ex KazInd, an annual exercise between Indian Army and Kazakhstan Army was conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi. The Exercise commenced on 15 Dec 22 and successfully culminated on December 28, 2022.

The Indian Army contingent participated with a company strength from 6th Battalion the 11th Gorkha Rifles and similar strength participated from the contingent of Kazakhstan Army. Both the contingents honed their tactical and technical skills in a spectrum of joint counter terrorism operations in Jungle & Semi Urban/Urban Terrain.

Both sides jointly planned and executed a series of tactical drills to train troops on counter terrorism operations.

The Joint Training Exercise culminated with a validation exercise witnessed by visiting dignitaries. The level of integration & professionalism displayed by both the contingents was appreciated by all.

Named as the Ex Jenis (Ex Victory), the final validation exercise, demonstrated the various skills taught, including patrolling, jungle shooting, reflex shooting, changing MRE rations, survival, and combat tracking, multi-modular troop insertion through air via slithering and low hovering and use of Mine Protective Vehicles, conducting raid, room intervention and house clearing drills, and unarmed combat display. The exercise also demonstrates the two nations' ability to operate together under the UN mandate.

The sixth joint exercise between India and Kazakhstan was names as Exercise KazInd 2022. Building mutual understanding and trust in the area of national security is the goal of the 14-day exercise.

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