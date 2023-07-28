India has slammed China after it issued stapled visas to three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were to participate in the World University Games commencing on July 28.

With the development, the three players -- Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu -- were being held back while the players from other sports left the country.

It is worth mentioning that a total of eight wushu players and four team officials were to travel to China on July 27, however, all of them have now been told to stay here by the government.

Miffed over this action, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has already lodged its ''strongest protest'' with the Chinese side on the matter.

Bagchi further said that the government has come to know about that stapled visas were issued to some Indian citizens who were to represent the country at an international sporting event in China.

''"This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions," Bagchi said while briefing media.

In the past too, there were instances of China issuing stapled visas to Indians from Arunachal Pradesh that drew sharp reactions from India.

A stapled visa is a visa that is not stamped directly into the passport of the applicant, instead, it is attached to the passport with a staple.

Meanwhile, India has withdrawn its entire wushu team from the World University Games which starts at Chengdu in China on July 28.

The decision has been taken as a mark of protest against China’s decision to issue stapled visas instead of stamped ones to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

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