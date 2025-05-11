Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a Rs 300 crore BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor on Sunday through video conference.

The state-of-the-art facility marks a significant advancement in India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, forming a crucial component of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

"At the inauguration of BrahMos Integration & Testing Facility Center today, I feel delighted to speak with you. I wanted to attend in person. But you know why I couldn't come. Looking at the situation we are facing, it was important for me to be in Delhi," Singh explained during the virtual ceremony.

"It is National Technology Day today. On this day in 1998, under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our scientists held nuclear test in Pokhran and showed India's strength to the world. That test was the result of immense efforts of our scientists, engineers, defence personnel and several other stakeholders," the Defence Minister added, highlighting the significance of the date.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the complex extends beyond missile production to include testing capabilities, integration facilities, and a materials complex dedicated to aerospace-grade components.

The Ministry described the facility as "a major leap toward #AtmanirbharBharat and a strategic boost to regional industrial growth" in a statement shared on the social media platform X.