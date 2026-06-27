India launches 'Operation Amistad' to assist earthquake-hit Venezuela

India on Friday, June 26, launched Operation Amistad, a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mission, to support Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that have claimed hundreds of lives and caused widespread destruction across the country.

As part of the operation, two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft departed for Venezuela carrying more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines, medical equipment and a 41-member rescue and medical team.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the relief package includes an Indian Army Field Hospital unit, HADR pallets, 30 tonnes of relief material, six tonnes of medicines and medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cube portable hospitals.

The 41-member team, comprising experienced rescue personnel and medical professionals, will assist the Venezuelan authorities in search and rescue operations, emergency medical care and humanitarian relief in the affected areas.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the operation underscores India's commitment to supporting Venezuela during the crisis. In a post on X, he said the assistance includes an Indian Army Field Hospital unit and two BHISHM Cubes to strengthen post-earthquake relief efforts.

The MEA said India stands "shoulder to shoulder" with the people and government of Venezuela and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster. It also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and said India would remain in close coordination with the Venezuelan government to provide further assistance if required.

The humanitarian mission comes after two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening. The quakes, among the strongest recorded in the country in more than a century, were felt across the region.

According to Venezuelan authorities, the death toll has risen to 589, while 2,980 people have been injured. Thousands are still reported missing, raising concerns that the number of casualties could increase as rescue operations continue.