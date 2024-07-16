The 16th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise, Nomadic Elephant 2024, concluded after an intense 14 days of training and collaboration.

The closing ceremony took place at the Joint Training Node in Umroi and was graced by H.E. Major General Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, and Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, AVSM, YSM, GOC of the Trishakti Corps.

As the ceremony unfolded, both leaders engaged in a meaningful dialogue about future joint operations, symbolising the deepened ties and mutual respect cultivated throughout the exercise. This exchange highlighted their unwavering commitment to fostering partnership in the realm of regional security.

Following the ceremony, the Indian contingent showcased their advanced capabilities through a spectacular display of cutting-edge weapons and equipment. This exhibition underscored the technological strides made under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reinforcing India's growing defense potential.

Troops from both nations eagerly interacted, sharing experiences and insights, further strengthening the bonds formed during the training. The event culminated with remarks that underscored the importance of unity in addressing global challenges, marking a triumphant conclusion to a vital exercise that lays the groundwork for future joint operations under the United Nations mandate.