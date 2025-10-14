India, Mongolia release commemorative stamp to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa released a special postal stamp on October 14, highlighting the vibrant folk dance traditions of both nations. The release coincides with celebrations of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia, as well as a decade of the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership.

The stamp features India’s Ramlila, a folk theatre depicting the life of Lord Rama, alongside Mongolia’s Biyelgee, a seated or kneeling dance reflecting nomadic life. Officials said the artwork symbolizes the countries’ shared cultural values, spiritual connections, and deep-rooted civilisational ties.

The unveiling took place during a joint press statement, where several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged to strengthen collaboration across culture, development, and tourism.

PM Modi announced free e-visas for Mongolian citizens and the signing of an MoU between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Mongolia’s Arkhangai Province. “The MoU signed today… will give a fresh boost to our cultural ties. Even though we do not share a border, India has always considered Mongolia a close neighbour. We will continue to strengthen people-to-people ties,” he said. He also confirmed an annual sponsored visit for young Mongolian cultural ambassadors to India.

President Ukhnaa said the Mongolian Air Carrier plans to operate charter flights to New Delhi and Amritsar later this year, which will support tourism and business cooperation. “Mongolian air carrier is preparing to operate charter flights… which will make a substantial contribution to expanding our bilateral relations,” he noted, while inviting PM Modi for a state visit to Mongolia.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, PM Modi added, “The Mongolian President's visit to India, after a six-year hiatus, is a significant event in itself. This visit is taking place as India and Mongolia mark 70 years of political ties and 10 years of strategic partnership. On this occasion, we have launched a joint poster stamp.”

President Ukhnaa arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit focused on deepening cultural, economic, and strategic ties.