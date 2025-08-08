India moves to replace ageing Chetak, Cheetah helicopters with 200 modern light choppers

The Ministry of Defence has initiated the process to replace its decades-old Chetak and Cheetah helicopters with around 200 modern Reconnaissance and Surveillance Helicopters (RSH) for the Indian Army and Air Force.

According to the Request for Information (RFI) issued this week, the Army is expected to get 120 helicopters, while the Air Force will receive 80. The RFI will help finalise technical specifications, select a procurement route, and shortlist potential suppliers, including Indian firms working with foreign original equipment manufacturers.

The planned helicopters will have multi-role capabilities, operating both day and night. They will be tasked with reconnaissance and surveillance, transporting small troops or quick reaction teams, supporting ground operations, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, and assisting civil authorities during emergencies.

This move comes as the armed forces ramp up helicopter modernisation. Earlier this year, the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the purchase of 156 Light Combat Helicopters worth over Rs 45,000 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

For 2025–26, the Indian Air Force has lined up additional acquisitions, including Light Utility Helicopters, multi-role helicopters, low-level radars, Light Combat Aircraft, and leased mid-air refuelling aircraft, according to a parliamentary defence report.