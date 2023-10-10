The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced plans to install an advanced smart fence system along a 100-kilometer section of the India-Myanmar border to supplement existing monitoring systems, according to its 2022-23 annual report published last week.

The lack of fence and unrestricted migration from Myanmar have been mentioned as factors leading to ethnic violence in Manipur, where at least 175 people have died since May 3. According to the research, Manipur accounted for 137 of the 201 insurgency-related occurrences recorded in the northeastern states in 2022.

“Manipur is affected by the activities of Meitei, Naga, Kuki, Zomi, Hmar insurgent groups. A total of 23 UG [underground] outfits under two conglomerates [United Peoples’ Front [UPF] – 8 and Kuki National Organisation [KNO] – 15] are under the Suspension of Operation [SoO] pact with the Government of India since August 2008,” the report noted.



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The MHA also cited the presence of a Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar, which allows residents living within 16 km of the border on either side to travel with a border pass (valid for one year) and remain for up to two weeks every visit. However, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Manipur halted the FMR in 2020.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh urged that the FMR at the Myanmar border be cancelled and the fence be completed. Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km), and Mizoram (510 km) form India's border with Myanmar.

According to the study, 1,472 km of the overall boundary length has been demarcated. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been tasked with constructing a 10.023 km border barrier in Moreh, Manipur, with 6.812 km currently constructed. The full project is expected to be completed by 2023.