India is on the cusp of enhancing its defence capabilities with the development of three new spy planes, a project that is expected to be discussed by the Defence Ministry in the coming week.

These advanced aircraft, also known as signal intelligence and communication jamming system aircraft, are at an advanced stage of planning and are anticipated to receive clearance soon.

The Defence Research and Development Laboratory, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, is spearheading the project, utilizing an Airbus-319 class aircraft.

Tender proposals will be issued to aircraft manufacturers for the acquisition of the platform.

The longstanding need for such spy planes has now progressed with finalized specifications for the project. The Centre for Airborne Studies is overseeing the initiative, concurrently working on various projects, including the Airborne Early Warning and Control systems, represented by the upcoming AEW&C Netra Mark1A.

Recent plans by the Indian Air Force also include the acquisition of six additional AEW&C aircraft based on the Embraer platform. Furthermore, the Indian Air Force envisions the development of indigenous Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (I-STAR) aircraft, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Mark 1A aircraft on Embraer legacy jet plane platform, and AEWC Mark 2 on Airbus 321 jets.

The Centre for Airborne Studies is actively engaged in multiple projects, including the Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance for both the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy. Indian Coast Guard Chief Director General Rakesh Pal emphasized that the C-295-based maritime surveillance aircraft would significantly bolster indigenous capabilities in monitoring Indian territory.

As of today, February 6, these advancements signify a pivotal step in India's commitment to maintaining a vigilant eye over its borders and ensuring the security of its airspace.