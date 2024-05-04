India's prominence as a key market for global tech giants has been highlighted by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who expressed satisfaction with the country's expanding developer community. Cook's remarks underscore Apple's comprehensive approach, encompassing developer support, market strategies, and operational efficiency.

Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, tweeted about Cook's positive sentiments, quoting him as saying, "We have been very pleased that there is a rapidly growing base of developers in India. Apple is working all of the entire ecosystem from developer to the market to operations, the whole thing."

Cook commended Apple India's achievement of double-digit revenue growth, setting a new March quarter record. He described India as an "incredibly exciting market" and a significant focus area for the company.

The CEO emphasized India's strategic importance for global tech companies, citing its large talent pool, cost-effective operations, and stable supply chain environment. In 2023, revenue growth rates for Apple, Microsoft, and Meta in India surpassed their global expansion rates.

Acknowledging the necessity of local production for competitiveness, Cook affirmed Apple's operational and go-to-market initiatives in India. The company is bolstering distribution channels and nurturing the developer community, supporting over a million developer jobs in India in 2023.